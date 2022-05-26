Asean citizens view China as most important future partner, poll shows

Nearly half of people surveyed in Southeast Asia picked China as the region’s most important partner in the future, surpassing Japan for the first time, according to the results of a Japanese government opinion poll released Wednesday.

The survey showed 48 per cent of respondents from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) chose China, unchanged from the last survey in financial 2019.

China was followed by 43 per cent for Japan, down 8 percentage points, and 41 per cent for the United States, up 4 points.