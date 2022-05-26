Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s finance minister, speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz says country’s economy on the ‘right track’, room to raise rates
- Malaysia’s economy gained speed in Q1, as the country dropped most virus restrictions allowing the central bank to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation
- A high vaccination rate, and a pivot to living with the virus, nudged the government to reopen its borders buoying optimism in Malaysia’ economic recovery
