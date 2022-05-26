Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysia’s minister the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities discussing resignation. Photo: Bloomberg
Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysia’s minister the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities discussing resignation. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s commodities minister to discuss resignation with PM amid early election calls; switches parties

  • Zuraida Kamaruddin’s possible resignation and exit from the Bersatu party will give PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s party UMNO a boost ahead of the polls, experts said
  • The parties work together in government, but ties have been strained in the past two years, with both expected to lead separate coalitions in the election

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:13pm, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysia’s minister the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities discussing resignation. Photo: Bloomberg
Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysia’s minister the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities discussing resignation. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE