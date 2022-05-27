Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. says Asia expanding and gaining more influence in the world. Photo: Reuters
Asia is gaining strategic, economic importance, says Thai leader

  • Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said new US-backed trade pact is further proof of how important and relevant Asia is today
  • He stressed the need to increase growth by keeping markets open and inclusive as the world faces disruptions such as pandemic and Russian invasion

Associated Press

Updated: 12:12am, 27 May, 2022

