The Philippines has begun using Subic Bay facing the South China Sea as a naval base in a move aimed at countering China’s increasing assertiveness in the contested waters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines starts using Subic Bay facing South China Sea as naval base to counter China’s growing assertiveness

  • A Philippines Navy guided-missile frigate was deployed at the new base on Tuesday, about 30 years after the US Navy withdrew from the area
  • Manila and Beijing are locked in a territorial dispute, and there has been a renewed appreciation of the bay’s strategic importance

Kyodo
Updated: 3:58pm, 27 May, 2022

