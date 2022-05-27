The Philippines has begun using Subic Bay facing the South China Sea as a naval base in a move aimed at countering China’s increasing assertiveness in the contested waters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines starts using Subic Bay facing South China Sea as naval base to counter China’s growing assertiveness
- A Philippines Navy guided-missile frigate was deployed at the new base on Tuesday, about 30 years after the US Navy withdrew from the area
- Manila and Beijing are locked in a territorial dispute, and there has been a renewed appreciation of the bay’s strategic importance
