Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg
Rice work: Thailand and Vietnam unite to control grain trade – boost power in global market
- Such a move will benefit millions of farmers in the two countries who have struggled with rising costs while prices have remained subdued
- Threat from the major exporters comes amid growing food protectionism and runaway inflation with concerns India may restrict rice exports after wheat and sugar
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg