Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg
Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Rice work: Thailand and Vietnam unite to control grain trade – boost power in global market

  • Such a move will benefit millions of farmers in the two countries who have struggled with rising costs while prices have remained subdued
  • Threat from the major exporters comes amid growing food protectionism and runaway inflation with concerns India may restrict rice exports after wheat and sugar

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:07pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg
Rice workers in Thailand, which is set to join forces with Vietnam to control production. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE