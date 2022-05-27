Daredevil Karmila Purba rides the Wall of Death at a night carnival in Bogor, Indonesia. Photo: AFP
Indonesian daredevil ‘Princess of the Wall of Death’ defies gravity and stereotypes
- Karmila Purba is among a handful of women that perform a motorbike stunt zipping around horizontally inside a wooden cylinder called Satan’s Barrel
- The 23-year-old says she ‘wanted to be something different’ as, with a smile on her face, she delights onlookers at the carnival attraction
