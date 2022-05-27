Mahathir bin Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia, said the US is trying to isolate China with new trade group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir says new US-led trade group intended to isolate China

  • He was referring to the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework set up by President Biden for the US and Asian countries to work closely together
  • ‘China is a big trading partner for Malaysia, we don’t want to see any tension, any conflict,’ former Prime Minister Mohamad Mahathir said

Associated Press

Updated: 11:56pm, 27 May, 2022

