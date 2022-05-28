Myanmar migrant workers demonstrate against the military coup in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

China and Russia block UN Security Council statement on Myanmar crisis

  • The proposed British-drafted statement expressed concern at the limited progress of the Five Point Consensus over a year since it was agreed
  • China’s UN Mission said it proposed ‘slow’ progress rather than ‘limited’ progress on the Five Point Consensus, saying in a statement that this wording “is factual but less condescending”

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 May, 2022

