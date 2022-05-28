Myanmar migrant workers demonstrate against the military coup in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia block UN Security Council statement on Myanmar crisis
- The proposed British-drafted statement expressed concern at the limited progress of the Five Point Consensus over a year since it was agreed
- China’s UN Mission said it proposed ‘slow’ progress rather than ‘limited’ progress on the Five Point Consensus, saying in a statement that this wording “is factual but less condescending”
