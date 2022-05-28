A migrant works in a garment factory in the Thai town of Mae Sot. File Photo: Reuters
Victoria’s Secret agrees to finance US$8.3 million settlement for laid-off Thai garment workers
- Some 1,200 workers were let go without severance pay and wages owed to them after Brilliant Alliance Thai Global (BAT) went bankrupt, in an incident activists say was one of ‘hundreds of cases of wage theft’ during the pandemic
- More than a year after BAT and its Hong Kong-based owner Clover Group refused to pay the workers, Victoria’s Secret said this week it will extend a loan to the owners of Clover to finance the settlement
