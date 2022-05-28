The Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency evacuating some survivors after a passenger ferry sank. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia ferry sinks – at least 26 people still missing

  • The country’s search and rescue agency said the vessel was carrying 43 people when it capsized on Thursday in the Makassar Strait; 17 people were rescued
  • The boat, Ladang Pertiwi, is believed to have run out of fuel and been trapped in bad weather; group of 40 rescuers were at sea searching for survivors

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:29pm, 28 May, 2022

