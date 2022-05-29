Singapore, which has flung open its borders again, hosted a job fair this weekend targeting everyone from graduates to mid-career professionals and former aviation workers who quit during the Covid crisis. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: in Singapore, aviation jobs are up for grabs as tourism in the city state rebounds
- Before Covid, air transport and spending by foreign tourists coming to Singapore by air was 11.8 per cent of the local economy and supported 375,000 jobs
- Job losses and pay cuts hit aviation workers hard, and many have switched to less volatile careers, resulting in a lack of manpower to handle the recovery
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Singapore, which has flung open its borders again, hosted a job fair this weekend targeting everyone from graduates to mid-career professionals and former aviation workers who quit during the Covid crisis. Photo: AFP