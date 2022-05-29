Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg
Philippines: 7 missing after boat collision
- Rescuers searching waters after a fishing vessel and cargo ship collided, with the fishing boat capsizing and sinking
- Thirteen of its 20 crew members were picked up by another boat; the accident happened days after seven died when a ferry caught fire
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg