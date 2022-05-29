Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg
Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines: 7 missing after boat collision

  • Rescuers searching waters after a fishing vessel and cargo ship collided, with the fishing boat capsizing and sinking
  • Thirteen of its 20 crew members were picked up by another boat; the accident happened days after seven died when a ferry caught fire

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:36pm, 29 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg
Fishing boats anchored in the Philippines. Seven people were missing on Sunday after a collision between a fishing vessel and a cargo ship. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE