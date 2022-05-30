A robot dog is used on a construction site to an run autonomous survey. Robots are helping with a manpower shortage in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore’s robot workforce plugs labour gaps brought on by Covid-19 pandemic

  • City state relies on foreign workers, but their numbers fell by 235,700 between December 2019 and September 2021, so robots can help with the manpower shortage
  • Singapore has 605 robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry, the second-highest number globally

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:13pm, 30 May, 2022

