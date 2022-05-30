Thirty-one people have been rescued and 11 are still missing after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia. Photo: Indonesia Search and Rescue Handout/AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia ferry disaster: 31 people rescued, 11 still missing after boat sinks

  • KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through the Makassar strait in South Sulawesi province on Thursday
  • The vessel did not have a permit to transport passengers, and both the ship’s captain and owner have been taken in for questioning.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:45pm, 30 May, 2022

