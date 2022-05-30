Thirty-one people have been rescued and 11 are still missing after a ferry ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather off the coast of Indonesia. Photo: Indonesia Search and Rescue Handout/AFP
Indonesia ferry disaster: 31 people rescued, 11 still missing after boat sinks
- KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through the Makassar strait in South Sulawesi province on Thursday
- The vessel did not have a permit to transport passengers, and both the ship’s captain and owner have been taken in for questioning.
