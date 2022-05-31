“Politicians don’t understand the rice market and did not discuss this with the association,” he said.

His comments are similar to those of the head of Vietnam’s food association, who last week said raising prices at a time of global food uncertainty would be unreasonable.

Vietnam’s agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Thailand’s agriculture and co-operatives minister, told Reuters Vietnam “agrees in principle that increasing prices would benefit the two countries.”

“Whether this is successful, this cannot be answered because there needs to be more discussions,” he added.

Top rice exporter India accounts for about 40 per cent of global supply and its prices hit a five-year low last week on a weaker Indian rupee and abundant supply among top exporting countries. Officials said last week India had no plans to limit exports.

India’s 5-percent broken white rice is at least US$50 per tonne cheaper than that of Vietnam and $100 cheaper than Thailand, dealers said on Monday. Vietnam has in recent years imported some Indian rice for use in beer and animal feed.

“Price mechanisms will not work without India’s participation. Indian rice is already far cheaper … If others raise prices, then it is natural for buyers to shift towards India,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house.

The dealer said Vietnam and Thailand had lost market share and would need to lower prices to regain it.

A rice trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said a cartel was unlikely with “too many different views on this issue” and because neither country was the top exporter.

“If India curbs exports, prices will rise without Thailand and Vietnam having to form a cartel,” the trader said.

Vietnam and Thailand account for about 10 per cent of global production of rough rice, and about 26 per cent of global exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

One of the biggest losers from a cartel would be the world’s second-biggest rice importer, the Philippines, a big buyer of Thai and Vietnamese rice.

The Philippines’ record paddy output last year of 20 million tonnes is insufficient to feed its 110 million people.