Fishing boats anchored in The Philippines, which is claiming ‘harassment’ by China. Photo: Bloomberg
South China Sea: Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea
- Accuses Chinese vessels of disrupting a marine scientific research mission and energy exploration activities in Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
- Denounces China’s imposition of a fishing moratorium aimed at regenerating fish stocks – annual ban includes waters inside EEZs of The Philippines and Vietnam
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Fishing boats anchored in The Philippines, which is claiming ‘harassment’ by China. Photo: Bloomberg