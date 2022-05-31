UWSA soldiers participate in a military parade in 2019, to commemorate 30 years of a ceasefire signed with the Myanmar military in the Wa State. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

China-backed Myanmar rebels call on junta to embrace peace talks

  • The 25,000-strong UWSA is one of the world’s largest non-state militaries, making its own guns and conscripting a member from each household in areas it controls
  • Sticks to its enclave on northern border and so far has had little involvement in fighting sparked by toppling of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government by the military

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:33pm, 31 May, 2022

