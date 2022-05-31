The Philippines lucrative online gambling attracts large numbers of Chinese migrants in search of work. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine police say they killed 4 suspected of kidnapping Chinese online gambling worker
- Backed by a SWAT team and intelligence agents, police raided a hideout in Lapu Lapu city after suspects received a partial ransom payment through WeChat
- Police recovered 4 pistols, a laptop computer, cellphones and handcuffs from the slain suspects, who may have been involved in past kidnappings of Chinese workers
