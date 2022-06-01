Farming and industry output account for less than 40 per cent of gross domestic product in The Philippines. Photo: AFP
Philippines to fix weak spots in US$500 billion economy plan – targets farming and industry
- The incoming economic planning secretary Arsenio Balisacan says he will target at least 6 per cent annual growth throughout the term of President Marcos Jnr
- Farming and industry output currently account for less than 40 per cent of gross domestic product and will be the ‘priority’
