Supporters of Cambodia’s Candlelight Party, take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Cambodia’s Candlelight Party, take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodia’s Candlelight Party shines ahead of local elections – challenges CPP’s vice-like grip

  • New party is contesting upcoming local elections, hoping to resurrect political opposition to one-party state under Prime Minister Hun Sen, ruler for 37 years
  • Ruling CPP controls vast majority of 1,652 communes, maintains vice-like grip on political landscape and has moved to crush dissent by jailing 100 for treason

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:46pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of Cambodia’s Candlelight Party, take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections. Photo: Reuters
Supporters of Cambodia’s Candlelight Party, take part in a campaign rally for the upcoming local elections. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE