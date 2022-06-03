Enrique Razon Jnr is acquiring a majority stake in the South China Sea gas field Malampaya. Photo: Reuters
Enrique Razon Jnr is acquiring a majority stake in the South China Sea gas field Malampaya. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine Duterte ally Razon to buy majority of South China Sea gas field

  • Tycoon will have a controlling stake in the Malampaya offshore gas field, which fuels power plants delivering about a fifth of The Philippines’ electricity
  • Billionaire Enrique Razon is a close ally of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and his business empire has expanded rapidly under the country’s leader

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:51pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Enrique Razon Jnr is acquiring a majority stake in the South China Sea gas field Malampaya. Photo: Reuters
Enrique Razon Jnr is acquiring a majority stake in the South China Sea gas field Malampaya. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE