Enrique Razon Jnr is acquiring a majority stake in the South China Sea gas field Malampaya. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Duterte ally Razon to buy majority of South China Sea gas field
- Tycoon will have a controlling stake in the Malampaya offshore gas field, which fuels power plants delivering about a fifth of The Philippines’ electricity
- Billionaire Enrique Razon is a close ally of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and his business empire has expanded rapidly under the country’s leader
