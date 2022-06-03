Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

As Malaysia’s forests disappear, one dedicated man steps up to save its orchids

  • Rich in biodiversity, the southeast Asian nation has lost about 29 per cent of tree cover since 2001 because of activities such as palm cultivation and logging
  • Photographer Suzairi Zakaria has helped conserve more than 2,000 plants, including 200 types of strikingly colourful wild orchids, keeping many in his garden

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:49pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE