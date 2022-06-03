Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
As Malaysia’s forests disappear, one dedicated man steps up to save its orchids
- Rich in biodiversity, the southeast Asian nation has lost about 29 per cent of tree cover since 2001 because of activities such as palm cultivation and logging
- Photographer Suzairi Zakaria has helped conserve more than 2,000 plants, including 200 types of strikingly colourful wild orchids, keeping many in his garden
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Suzairi Zakaria, also known as Dome, poses with some plants he rescued from a logging site in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters