Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw. Photo: Myanmar’s Military Information Team / AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta to execute 4, including democracy activist and ex-member of Suu Kyi’s party

  • The four are ex-MP Phyo Zeya Thaw, democracy activist Ko Jimmy, and two other men sentenced to death for killing a woman they alleged was an informer for the junta
  • The move will ‘cement the junta’s reputation as among the worst of the worst human rights abusers in Asia’, a rights group says

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:28pm, 3 Jun, 2022

