Use price boom to support greener palm oil production, urges global watchdog’s new chief
- Producers have no excuse not to go down the sustainability path, while corporations, buyers and traders need to join them, RSPO’s Joseph D’Cruz said
- The cost of palm oil – found in products from margarine to biscuits, and soap to soups – has rocketed, partly due to supply issues linked to Russia-Ukraine war
A worker loads bunches of fresh palm fruit into a wheelbarrow in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters