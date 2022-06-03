Three family members were electrocuted due to an improperly installed water heater (not one of these pictured above). Photo: SCMP
Three family members were electrocuted due to an improperly installed water heater (not one of these pictured above). Photo: SCMP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘Truly tragic accident’ of Singapore couple and son killed by improperly installed water heater

  • Omar Manan, 80, was taking a shower when he collapsed. His wife and son who rushed to his aid were also electrocuted
  • Coroner ruled deaths a misadventure – agreed with investigator’s findings they were caused by use of three-pin plug with 13-amp fuse for an instant water heater

Today Online

Updated: 11:46pm, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Three family members were electrocuted due to an improperly installed water heater (not one of these pictured above). Photo: SCMP
Three family members were electrocuted due to an improperly installed water heater (not one of these pictured above). Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE