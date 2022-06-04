Indonesian pilgrims depart from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya for the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian haj pilgrims arrive in Saudi, first since before pandemic

  • The annual religious gathering in the holy city of Mecca is one of the world’s largest, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019
  • One of the five pillars of Islam, the haj pilgrimage must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:56pm, 4 Jun, 2022

