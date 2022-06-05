Caged live chickens are seen for sale at a food market in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore taps Australia, Thailand, Brazil for chicken after Malaysia’s export ban
- Singapore’s home affairs minister said the city state had sourced supplies of chilled and frozen chicken from Australia, Thailand, Brazil and the US
- Meanwhile, Malaysia’s chicken supply shortage is set to be resolved in a month, according to the director general of the country’s veterinary department
