Caged live chickens are seen for sale at a food market in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore taps Australia, Thailand, Brazil for chicken after Malaysia’s export ban

  • Singapore’s home affairs minister said the city state had sourced supplies of chilled and frozen chicken from Australia, Thailand, Brazil and the US
  • Meanwhile, Malaysia’s chicken supply shortage is set to be resolved in a month, according to the director general of the country’s veterinary department

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:41pm, 5 Jun, 2022

