Disaster risk reduction officers guide vehicles on the road at Juban town, Sorsogon Province, after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano. Photo: AFP
Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, in ‘abnormal condition’

  • The alert level has been raised at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute ‘abnormal’ blast which coated villages in fallen ash
  • People are being asked to stay away from 4-km permanent danger zone around the volcano and evacuations are being considered

Associated Press
Updated: 7:33pm, 5 Jun, 2022

