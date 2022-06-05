Disaster risk reduction officers guide vehicles on the road at Juban town, Sorsogon Province, after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano. Photo: AFP
Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, in ‘abnormal condition’
- The alert level has been raised at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute ‘abnormal’ blast which coated villages in fallen ash
- People are being asked to stay away from 4-km permanent danger zone around the volcano and evacuations are being considered
