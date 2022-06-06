Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Jack Ma’s Ant Group unveils Singapore digital bank – ANEXT – in overseas expansion push
- ANEXT Bank will provide digital financial services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises that have cross-border operations, it said in a statement on Monday
- Ant’s wholesale license allows it to serve small and mid-sized firms and other non-retail segments, and requires a capital commitment of US$73 million
