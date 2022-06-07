Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand urged to let refugee status of stranded Rohingya be evaluated by UN
- The 59 ethnic Rohingya travelled from Bangladesh on a fishing boat and the ship’s captain left them on the Thai island telling them it was Malaysia, Navy said
- The Rohingya have long been persecuted in Myanmar and many have attempted perilous sea journeys to Malaysia, a country relatively lenient to arriving migrants
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE