Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand urged to let refugee status of stranded Rohingya be evaluated by UN

  • The 59 ethnic Rohingya travelled from Bangladesh on a fishing boat and the ship’s captain left them on the Thai island telling them it was Malaysia, Navy said
  • The Rohingya have long been persecuted in Myanmar and many have attempted perilous sea journeys to Malaysia, a country relatively lenient to arriving migrants

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:14pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rohingya refugees after Thai officials found them on Dong island, near the Thai-Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE