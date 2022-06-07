Colonel Priyanto stands in a courtroom during his trial at the military court in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in prison for killing teenagers
- After knocking them over with his car, Colonel Priyanto and two of his subordinates tossed their bodies into the river
- The case drew public outcry, especially after it emerged one of the victims was still alive as he was thrown into the water
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Colonel Priyanto stands in a courtroom during his trial at the military court in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP