Colonel Priyanto stands in a courtroom during his trial at the military court in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in prison for killing teenagers

  • After knocking them over with his car, Colonel Priyanto and two of his subordinates tossed their bodies into the river
  • The case drew public outcry, especially after it emerged one of the victims was still alive as he was thrown into the water

Associated Press
Updated: 9:10pm, 7 Jun, 2022

