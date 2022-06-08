Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spearheaded the country’s drive to decriminalise cannabis. Photo: AP
Thailand decriminalises cannabis on Thursday. What’s going to change?
- The conservative, Buddhist-majority country known for its tough policies on drug trafficking is set to become the first Asian nation to decriminalise cannabis
- It will no longer be a crime to grow and trade marijuana and hemp products, and the health ministry plans to give away 1 million plants to households
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spearheaded the country’s drive to decriminalise cannabis. Photo: AP