Young girls dressed in Japanese kimonos dance to music during a celebration of the Bon Odori festival in Kuala Lumpur in 1999. Photo: AFP
Bon Odori Festival: Malaysian minister tells Muslims to avoid ‘un-Islamic’ Japanese dance event
- The Bon Odori Festival to be held in Shah Alam contains elements that ‘could affect our religion and beliefs’, Islamic affairs minister Idris Ahmad said
- A councillor in the Selangor state capital responded to Idris’ remarks by slamming his Pan Islamic Party for its ‘ignorance’ of Malaysia’s cultural diversity
