Vendors and visitors stand out of the way as a passenger train passes through Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram province. Photo: AFP
Thai railway market beloved by durian-hunting Chinese tourists makes a post-Covid comeback – even if they haven’t
- Before Covid-19 hit, Mae Klong Railway Market was beloved by Chinese tourists buying durian – the pungent-smelling ‘king of fruit’
- Strict quarantine rules are discouraging them from visiting now, but even so business at the market is finally picking up after two years of hardship and strain
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Vendors and visitors stand out of the way as a passenger train passes through Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram province. Photo: AFP