Vendors and visitors stand out of the way as a passenger train passes through Mae Klong Railway Market in Samut Songkhram province. Photo: AFP
Thai railway market beloved by durian-hunting Chinese tourists makes a post-Covid comeback – even if they haven’t

  • Before Covid-19 hit, Mae Klong Railway Market was beloved by Chinese tourists buying durian – the pungent-smelling ‘king of fruit’
  • Strict quarantine rules are discouraging them from visiting now, but even so business at the market is finally picking up after two years of hardship and strain

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:03pm, 8 Jun, 2022

