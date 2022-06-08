Vietnam’s then-health minister Nguyen Thanh Long pictured with a delivery of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines at a Hanoi airport in 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Vietnam’s health minister arrested over price gouging of Covid-19 tests
- Nguyen Thanh Long was dismissed from his ministry post and is being investigated for abuse of power, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security
- Nearly 60 suspects including ministry officials, public health leaders and military generals have been detained or are being investigated for their involvement
