Former Nakhon Sawan province police officer Thitisan Utthanaphon sentenced to life for killing suspect. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ‘Ferrari’ police officer gets life for brutal torture and death of suspect
- Viral footage showed Thitisan Utthanaphon and six other officers wrapping plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat’s head and trying to extort US$60,000
- ‘This relatively light sentence tells us that legal impunity for police is alive and well in Thailand,’ human rights observers said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Former Nakhon Sawan province police officer Thitisan Utthanaphon sentenced to life for killing suspect. Photo: AFP