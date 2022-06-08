Former Nakhon Sawan province police officer Thitisan Utthanaphon sentenced to life for killing suspect. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s ‘Ferrari’ police officer gets life for brutal torture and death of suspect

  • Viral footage showed Thitisan Utthanaphon and six other officers wrapping plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat’s head and trying to extort US$60,000
  • ‘This relatively light sentence tells us that legal impunity for police is alive and well in Thailand,’ human rights observers said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:54pm, 8 Jun, 2022

