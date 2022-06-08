Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun in a live video call in which he condemned Thailand’s government. Photo: AFP
Japanese man jailed for attacking Thai dissident with tear gas after breaking into his home
- Former diplomat Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an associate professor at Kyoto University, suspects the attack was masterminded from Thailand
- He writes books about the military and monarchy in Thailand, where criticism of the king is taboo – and his pro-democracy Facebook group has 2 million members
