Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has relinquished a diamond bracelet from the 1MDB raid in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: Ex-PM Najib Razak’s wife Rosmah Mansor gives up claim on diamond bracelet seized in 2018 raid
- The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has relinquished her claim on a US$220,000 white gold diamond bracelet that the police seized in 2018
- 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 423 watches and 567 luxury handbags stuffed with almost US$30 million in cash were also seized by police in the 2018 raid
