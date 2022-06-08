Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, has relinquished a diamond bracelet from the 1MDB raid in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: Ex-PM Najib Razak’s wife Rosmah Mansor gives up claim on diamond bracelet seized in 2018 raid

  • The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has relinquished her claim on a US$220,000 white gold diamond bracelet that the police seized in 2018
  • 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 423 watches and 567 luxury handbags stuffed with almost US$30 million in cash were also seized by police in the 2018 raid

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:08pm, 8 Jun, 2022

