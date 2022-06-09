Indonesian naval officers have asked for US$375,000 to release a fuel tanker they detained last week for anchoring illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.Photo: Xinhua
Indonesian navy officers asked for US$375,000 to release tanker off its waters near Singapore
- Panama-flagged vessel thought it was anchored outside territorial waters, but the Indonesian navy boarded the boat alleging it was within its territory
- Ships often anchor east of the Singapore Strait while waiting to dock, believing they are in international waters and not responsible for any port fees
Indonesian naval officers have asked for US$375,000 to release a fuel tanker they detained last week for anchoring illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.Photo: Xinhua