Indonesian navy officers asked for US$375,000 to release tanker off its waters near Singapore

  • Panama-flagged vessel thought it was anchored outside territorial waters, but the Indonesian navy boarded the boat alleging it was within its territory
  • Ships often anchor east of the Singapore Strait while waiting to dock, believing they are in international waters and not responsible for any port fees

Updated: 9:15am, 9 Jun, 2022

Indonesian naval officers have asked for US$375,000 to release a fuel tanker they detained last week for anchoring illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.Photo: Xinhua
