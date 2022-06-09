India is coming under fire in the Middle East for derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, sparking online calls for boycotts in a region that accounts for more than a tenth of the South Asian country’s total trade. Photo: EPA-EFE
Calls grow to boycott Indian goods in Mideast following insults of Prophet Muhammad and Islam by members of Narendra Modi’s BJP
- Qatar, Iran and Kuwait summoned Indian envoys to protest the comments made by two members from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s party
- Remarks sparked online calls for boycotts of Indian products in the region that accounts for more than 10 per cent of India’s total trade
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
India is coming under fire in the Middle East for derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, sparking online calls for boycotts in a region that accounts for more than a tenth of the South Asian country’s total trade. Photo: EPA-EFE