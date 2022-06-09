Enrique Razon will build a solar panel facility like this one in The Philippines. Photo: AFP
Philippines billionaire Razon plans massive solar panel facility
- Facility will supply 850 megawatts – as much as some nuclear power plants – to Manila Electric, which distributes electricity in the capital and nearby areas
- Enrique Razon recently bought Manila Water and seeks to acquire a controlling stake in the Malampaya gas project in the Philippines’ Western waters
