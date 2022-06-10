International tourists will soon be returning to Myanmar’s landmarks like the famous Shwedagon Pagoda – at least that is what the country’s military junta hopes, even as its brutal crackdown and killings continue. Photo: AFP
Amid violent unrest, Myanmar’s military junta hopes to revive tourism
- Junta resumed issuing tourist visas for 100 countries in an effort to help moribund tourism industry. Myanmar’s e-visa system was suspended during the pandemic
- At least 1,906 people have been killed and more than 14,000 people arrested since a military coup in February 2021 according to a human rights group
