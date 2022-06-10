Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to remove all of the plant from the category of narcotic drugs makes Thailand the first nation in Asia to decriminalize marijuana for medical and industrial use. Photo: EPA-EFE
First in Asia, Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged
- Thailand is promoting cannabis for medical use only – people caught smoking in public could be subject to a potential 3-month sentence and a fine of US$780
- The new legal changes will mean that at least 4,000 people imprisoned for offences relating to cannabis will be released
