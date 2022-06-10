Thailand plans to end mandatory pre-travel registration for foreigners, rolling back the last of the pandemic-era curbs, as the tourism-reliant nation bets on global visitors to power its economic recovery. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand ready to scrap last of pandemic-era curbs on tourists
- Before Covid, the overall tourism-related sector accounted for about a fifth of Thailand’s economy and jobs, with nearly 40 million overseas visitors in 2019
- Earlier this month, Thailand allowed bars, pubs and karaoke clubs to reopen in some regions, ending shutdown of more than a year
