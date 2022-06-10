Changi Airport will reopen two of its terminals closed as a result of Covid-19 as travel springs back faster than expected. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Changi airport to reopen terminals as travel recovers faster than expected
- Terminal 4 will reopen in September while departure operations in the southern wing of Terminal 2 will restart from October to cope with winter holiday season
- The first week in June, passenger traffic was 48 per cent of pre-Covid levels, as a result more airlines have asked to launch flights in the second half
