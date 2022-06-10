Eat Just co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick to build Asia’s biggest cultivated meat facility in Singapore. Photo: SCMP
Singapore to open Asia’s biggest lab-grown meat facility in another world-first

  • The plant, owned by a US start-up backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, shows how slaughter-free meat is making the jump from the lab to the factory line
  • The Eat Just company received approval in 2020 to sell its lab-created chicken in Singapore, the first government to allow the sale of cultured meat

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:42pm, 10 Jun, 2022

