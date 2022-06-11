Philippine coast guard personnel patrol the sea off Maracanao Island in Palawan province. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard / AFP
Marcos touts Beijing ties as Philippines issues new South China Sea protest

  • The President-elect said cooperation with others, including ‘strongest partner’ China, would hasten his country’s economic recovery
  • His comments came as the foreign ministry lodged a fresh diplomatic protest against China’s maritime activities within Manila’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone

Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 10:30am, 11 Jun, 2022

