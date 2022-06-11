Workers in Vietnam’s Bac Giang province commute to work. File photo: Bloomberg
Foxconn’s Vietnam workers poached as hiring battle heats up amid US-China trade tensions

  • A Foxconn executive says poaching of employees ‘shouldn’t be condoned’
  • Foxconn has been making electronics in Vietnam for years, even before the US trade war with China began under the Trump administration

Updated: 1:53pm, 11 Jun, 2022

