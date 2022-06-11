Workers in Vietnam’s Bac Giang province commute to work. File photo: Bloomberg
Foxconn’s Vietnam workers poached as hiring battle heats up amid US-China trade tensions
- A Foxconn executive says poaching of employees ‘shouldn’t be condoned’
- Foxconn has been making electronics in Vietnam for years, even before the US trade war with China began under the Trump administration
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers in Vietnam’s Bac Giang province commute to work. File photo: Bloomberg