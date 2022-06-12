A tunnel drilling machine from Japan is unveiled in the Philippines on Sunday, for the underground construction of the country’s first-ever subway. Photo: Kyodo
Philippines: Tunnel drilling for first subway set to start, with Japanese machine and cash
- A machine to drill tunnels has been unveiled in Manila; President Duterte called it a gift ‘from the Japanese people to the people of the Philippines’
- The nation was occupied by Japan during World War II. The 33km subway is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency
